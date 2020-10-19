Volunteers testing Sputnik V vaccine to know if they had placebo after trials are over

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The people who volunteered to take part in the Russian coronavirus vaccine (dubbed Sputnik V) post-registration trials will only learn whether they had a real shot or a placebo after the trials are completed, Deputy Research Director at the Gamaleya National Research Institute Denis Logunov said Monday.

"You can only learn if you were vaccinated after getting blood tests in checkpoints <…> and you will only know after and if the corresponding level of antibodies is determined. However, the final result will be received when the trials are ‘unblinded’ or, in other words, when the trials are complete," he said.

On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine named Sputnik V, which was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry. The injection passed clinical trials in June-July. The vaccine is based on an already known platform that was used to create a number of other injections. The Russian Health Ministry underlined that judging by the experience of using such vaccines, they are capable of providing immunity for up to two years.

The post-registration trials of the shot began in Moscow on September 7, with volunteers receiving the first vaccine already on September 9. Overall, the trials include 40,000 people, 10,000 of whom are to get a placebo instead of the vaccine.