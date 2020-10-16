Kremlin alarmed by COVID-19 spread but says situation is under control

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The Kremlin is alarmed by the active dynamics of the coronavirus spread but thinks that the situation remains under control so far, Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday.

"Indeed, the Kremlin is alarmed by the [COVID-19] statistics, we see that the epidemic is spreading very rapidly," he said. "That is precisely why very intensive measures are undertaken in order to motivate all our people to observe strict precautionary measures that we haven’t been observing for a rather lengthy time period, I have to admit," the spokesperson added.

The Kremlin representative emphasized that "currently the situation is under control despite such a sad dynamics."

The spokesman redirected the issue of reserve hospital slots in Russian regions to the state anti-coronavirus crisis center. "Naturally, all these parameters are thoroughly controlled and measures are taken in order to reserve some number of slots and create new ones if needed, meaning repurposing other medical institutions," the Kremlin representative said, noting that this practice was tested back in spring and all of this is "being done very efficiently."