Number of daily COVID-19 fatalities in Russia surpasses 200 for fifth time in October

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The number of COVID-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours increased by 232 compared to 286 the day before, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

It is for the eighth time that over 200 deaths in one day have been recorded in the country since the beginning of the pandemic and the fifth time since the beginning of the month.

According to the crisis center, in all, 23,723 patients have died. The provisional lethality of the disease (the final one will be determined when the epidemic ends) remains at the level of 1.73%.