Over a quarter of all Russian women have obesity, chief sanitary doctor says

"Overall, 47.6% of men and 35.6% of women in the country have excessive weight, while 19% and 27.6% of them, respectively, suffer from obesity," she said.

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. A total of 19% of Russian men and 27.6% of women suffer from obesity, Russia’s chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova said on Friday.

Popova reiterated that obesity is an important factor in numerous chronic conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases, hypertension and diabetes. Besides, people with excessive weight are at a high risk of developing a severe form of COVID-19.

She also said that the number of children with excessive weight and concurrent diseases has been growing rapidly.

"Among schoolboys, 20% have excessive weight and every tenth of them (10.7%) suffers from obesity. For girls, the figure is 14% and 5.6%, respectively," she said.