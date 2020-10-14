Hainan requires all arrivals from Qingdao to get tested for coronavirus

HAIKOU, October 14. /TASS/. All arrivals from Qingdao will be required to get tested for the novel coronavirus (nucleic acid test), reported www.hinews.cn citing the order of the provincial center for disease prevention and control.

COVID-19 test, the authorities said, is mandatory for those who transited through Qingdao (eastern Shandong province) or were there after September 27. Such visitors are required to register at one of the local disease prevention and control centers. They will be required to provide documents confirming a negative coronavirus test result, which was taken seven days before arriving in the Hainan province.

In the case of a negative result and "green health code" in a mobile application, visitors are allowed to move freely around the province while sticking to the established sanitary standards. Those who do not have such documents will have to take a COVID-19 test already on Hainan. After receiving the result, even if it is negative, visitors will be required to independently assess their condition for 14 days and, at the first sign of discomfort, alert the authorities.

The Qingdao authorities introduced an emergency response to the current epidemiological situation in the city earlier this week after identifying three cases of asymptomatic carriers among local residents. Mass testing for COVID-19 was launched in the city on Monday. Currently, 12 cases of infection among local residents have been officially confirmed in Qingdao.