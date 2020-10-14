176,000 hospital beds prepared in Russia for COVID-19 patients

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko has reported that 176,000 hospital beds had been prepared in Russia for treatment of patients with the novel coronavirus infection.

"We, together with the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, prepared 176,000 hospital beds. I would like to note that the highest number of hospital beds we prepared was almost 185,000, <...> that was on June 18, 2020. Thus, we haven’t reached the highest amount yet," he said during an online meeting of the Duma committee on public health on Wednesday.

According to the latest statistics, about 37.8 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 1.08 mln deaths have been reported. To date, 1,326,178 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,031,785 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 22,966 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.