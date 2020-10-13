Russia can vaccinate 70% of its population against COVID-19 in 10-12 months — researcher

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia can vaccinate about 70% of its population against COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in 10-12 months, head of the N. F. Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Ginzburg stated.

"We can hope that by late November - early December, millions of doses of the vaccine will be entering civilian circulation every month. In about 10-12 months, we will be able to vaccinate a part of our population, 70%, to create a certain protected layer, so that we can consider the infection vaccine-controlled," he said during the international research conference "Pandemic 2020: Challenges, Solutions, Consequences" held at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA).

On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko informed that the vaccine created by the N. F. Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology had shown its effectiveness and safety following clinical trials. It was created on a platform that had been used for the development of a number of other vaccines. On August 15, the Russian Health Ministry announced the launch of the vaccine's production. The first batch of the vaccine was sent to Russian regions on September 12.