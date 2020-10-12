Putin decrees creation of Security Council commission on protection from new infections

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on formation of an interagency commission of Russia’s Security Council on issues of developing a national system of protection against new infections chaired by the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. Currently this position is occupied by Dmitry Medvedev. The decree was published on Monday on the official web portal of legal information.

"[I hereby decree] to create an interagency commission of Russia’s Security Council on issues of development of a national system of protection from new infections," the decree said which also approves the provision on the commission and its members.