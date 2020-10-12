Not a single case of repeat COVID-19 infection recorded in Russia — expert

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Only six cases of repeat infection with the novel coronavirus have been registered worldwide and Russia accounted for none of them, Deputy Director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Alexander Gorelov reported on Monday.

"To date, only six cases of the repeat coronavirus infection have been described worldwide, while the Russian Federation accounted for none of them. Thus, taking into account the scale of the spread of the coronavirus infection in the world, six cases make up practically a one thousandth share," he said in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel on Monday.

He also noted that rumors that people who had COVID-19 in winter don’t have immunity to it anymore and may get infected again have not been scientifically proven.

To date, 1,312,310 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,024,235 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 22,722 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.