Moscow-Shanghai Aeroflot flight suspended for 4 more weeks due to COVID-19 aboard

SHANGHAI, October 12. /TASS/. The Chinese aviation authority has extended the suspension of Aeroflot’s SU-208 Moscow-Shanghai flight for four more weeks after identifying cases of coronavirus infection among passengers traveling on October 9, the Shanghai government said in a statement published on its website on Monday.

Aeroflot will not be able to operate this flight for four weeks starting on October 26. The decision was made after 11 passengers aboard this flight on October 9 tested positive for the coronavirus.

Earlier, on October 8, the aviation regulator also made a decision to suspend this flight for a week beginning on October 19 after eight passengers arriving in Shanghai on October 2 from Moscow tested positive for the presence of the novel coronavirus.

The Chinese aviation regulator is in charge of the country’s international air travel and its revised rules state that if five and more passengers of a single flight test positive for COVID-19, the air travel in this direction is suspended for a week. If there are ten and more such passengers, air service is halted for four weeks.