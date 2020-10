Kremlin: System of fighting COVID-19 created in Russia enables it to avoid full lockdown

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The Russian government denies the report on transfer of employees to remote work on Monday.

"This piece of information is contrary to facts. The government continues working normally," the Cabinet’s press service told TASS.

The Open Media online news outlet reported on Monday, citing sources, that the decision was made to transfer the staff of the Russian government to teleworking.