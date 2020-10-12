Moscow reports 14.8% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in past week

It noted that another 4,395 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in Moscow.

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus hospitalizations in Moscow grew by 14.8% over the past week, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

"Hospitalizations grew by 14.8% over the past week compared to the previous one. Currently, 275 patients are hooked to ventilators in Moscow’s hospitals. A total of 917 people were taken to the hospitals in the past 24 hours," the report said.

According to the crisis center, 10.4% of those infected are children, 45.1% are people aged between 18 and 45, 30.5% are patients aged between 46 and 65 and 10% are people aged between 66 and 79. Also, 4% of infected individuals are aged 80 and over.

All patients as well as all those who had close contacts with them are already under medical supervision.

The crisis center highlighted the need for self-isolation for citizens over 65 years of age and Moscow residents with chronic diseases and the importance of wearing face masks and gloves in public places and observing social distancing.