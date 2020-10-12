Another 3,793 COVID-19 patients recover in Russia in 24 hours

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 3,793 in the past 24 hours, a total of 1,024,235 patients have recovered by now, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday

According to the crisis center, recoveries dropped to 78% of the total number of infected individuals. This figure was almost 79% a day earlier.

Another 1,131 patients were discharged in Moscow, 269 in St. Petersburg, 201 in the Moscow Region, 141 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 117 in the Altai Region.

Meanwhile, Russia COVID-19 deaths grew by 126 in the past 24 hours compared to 149 fatalities reported the day before. A total of 22,722 people have died since the start of the epidemic.

The conditional mortality rate dropped to 1.73%, according to the crisis center.

Another 34 patients died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, nine in the Rostov Region, six in the Kemerovo Region, six in the Omsk Region and five in the Moscow Region.