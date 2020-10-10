Moscow reports 1,306 coronavirus recoveries in past day

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Coronavirus recoveries in Moscow grew by 1,306 in the past twenty-four hours to 260,433, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova announced on Saturday.

"The number of people who have recovered from the illness keeps growing in Moscow. In the past twenty-four hours, another 1,306 patients recovered from the disease. The total number of recoveries has increased to 260,433," she said.

Moscow residents who have recovered from the illness receive a proposal to donate their blood plasma. Individuals aged 18-55 who have recovered from the coronavirus infection and have no chronic illnesses can become blood donors. They must also test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.

The Moscow residents who have recovered from the coronavirus can also become social volunteers to help people who are undergoing medical treatment at home.