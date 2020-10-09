This week in photos: Trump back at White House, Karabakh marred, Tikhanovskaya in Slovakia

US President Donald Trump pulling off his protective face mask after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for COVID-19 treatment, in Washington, US October 5 © REUTERS/Erin Scott

Australian street artist James Cochran, also known as Jimmy C, puts the finishing touches to his London cityscape mural on a Network Rail wall by Blackfriars Station, in London, UK, October 5 © AP Photo/Matt Dunham

A priest blessing volunteers and mobilized military personnel ahead of their deployment to the front line. The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27, 2020, with reports from Yerevan on the Azerbaijani troops advancing in the direction of Nagorno-Karabakh and shelling its settlements, including the capital city of Stepanakert. Both Azerbaijan and Armenia have declared martial law and military mobilization, reporting on casualties and injuries among civilians as well © Sergei Bobylev/TASS

An unexploded BM-30 Smerch rocket by the Mingachevir Hydro Power Station, Azerbaijan, October 5 © Valery Sharifulin/TASS

An apartment damaged in a night shelling attack in Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh, October 3 © Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Tilek Toktogaziyev (center), appointed Acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan by an opposition coordination council, during a meeting of the People's Coordination Council, October 7. The Kyrgyz People's Coordination Council, involving the leaders of 13 political parties, gathered to elect the new Prime Minister. Mass protests against the results of the 2020 Kyrgyz parliamentary election have been held in Kyrgyzstan since October 5 © Abylai Saralayev/TASS

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tikhanovskaya is seen ahead of a meeting with Slovak President Zuzana Caputova at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, October 8 © EPA-EFE/JAKUB GAVLAK

The Lun-class ekranoplan on the Caspian Sea coast, Russia, October 6. After 30 years in the military port, in 2020 the Caspian Flotilla presented the ekranoplan to the city of Derbent, where it will be exhibited in Patriot Park © Musa Salgereyev/TASS

Anton Kulbachevsky, Head of Moscow's Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Department, releases a northern goshawk nursed to health in a wildlife rehabilitation centre, back into its natural habitat in Moscow's Troitsky and Novomoskovsky Districts to mark World Animal Day, Moscow, Russia, October 6 © Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

A Catholic priest sprinkles holy water on a cat at a drive-thru pet blessing on World Animal Day, in Eastwood Mall, Quezon City, Philippines, October 4 © REUTERS/Eloisa Lope

American actor Steven Seagal, chief instructor at the Russian Aikido Federation, is seen with participants of the International Aikido Festival, Yekaterinburg, Russia, October 3 © Donat Sorokin/TASS

Larry Warbasse of The United States and Team Ag2R La Mondiale are seen during the 103rd Giro d'Italia 2020, 15,1km Individual Time Trial stage in Palermo, Italy, October 3 © Stuart Franklin/Getty Images