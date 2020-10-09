Four Hainan's cities introduce mandatory waste collection starting October

HAIKOU, October 9. /TASS/. Four major cities of Hainan — Haikou, Sanya, Sansha and Danzhou — have introduced mandatory sorting of household waste since October, reported the Hainan Daily newspaper.

Earlier, the Hainan authorities adopted a waste sorting program. According to this document, the government plans to complete the creation of all the infrastructure necessary for waste recycling by 2022. Haikou, Sanya, Sansha and Danzhou will become a sort of pilot zones, the practice of which will later be extended to other regions of the province. In each city, at government and party bodies, schools, in residential areas, shops and shopping centers, waste sorting centers have been set up, where citizens can learn more about the new classification system for household waste.

According to the newspaper, in Haikou, the infrastructure necessary for waste sorting by the end of September covered 91% of residential buildings: it is designed to process 900 tonnes of recyclable waste per day, disposal of 305 tonnse of food waste per day, as well as incineration and burial at landfills up to 3,320 tonnes of garbage per day. The coefficient of recycling and reuse of household waste as a raw material in Hainan's Haikou has now reached 26.62%, which is 10 percentage points higher than in 2019.

In some areas of Sanya, "smart" waste bins which conduct the primary sorting of waste automatically without any assistance from a person are installed. As of now, the Sanya authorities have organized programs to promote waste sorting and have developed appropriate training and education systems for volunteers and the city residents. Moreover, the city government intends to introduce a special system for encouraging waste sorting - the city residents will receive special points allowing them to use various additional services. In Danzhou, a closed recycling cycle was formed: an incineration power plant was built, and the ash and solid waste obtained as a result of combustion will be disposed of at a landfill.

Separate waste collection will be carried out in four categories: "recyclable waste", "hazardous waste", "food waste" and "other waste". According to the news outlet, the construction of new facilities in these cities should be carried out in accordance with the requirements for waste sorting. All the necessary conditions must be created on the territory of residential micro-districts, and special equipment for separate waste collection must be installed.

Along with the introduction of separate waste collection in four cities of the county level, the Hainan authorities also intend to take a number of measures to protect the environment this year. For instance, the construction of four waste incineration power plants, the creation of marine stations for environmental monitoring of water conditions, the control of carbon dioxide emissions from road transport, the fight against the use of firecrackers and fireworks, as well as the pollution of rivers and lakes in the island's cities and towns.