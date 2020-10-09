Over 7 days 12% more Moscow residents hospitalized with COVID-19 than previous week

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 cases in Moscow over the past seven days has surpassed the values of the previous week by 12%, while the number of detected infections has increased by 53%, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

"The number of new cases of COVID-19 over the past week is 53% higher than the previous week. In all, 1,001 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized over the past 24 hours. Overall, this week 12% more [patients] were hospitalized than the week before. 250 people are on lung ventilators at Moscow hospitals," the crisis center said.

Only over the past 24 hours, 3,701 new cases of the infection were confirmed in the capital.

The crisis center noted that 13% of the infections are children, 40.1% - people aged 18 to 45, 30.5% - those in the 46-65 age group and 16.4% - over 65.