OPCW says will share info on Navalny only if Berlin permits — Russian foreign ministry

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is ready to share its information on Alexey Navalny’s case with Russia only upon a permission from Berlin, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told the Dozhd TV channel on Thursday.

"OPCW said it had confirmed Berlin’s conclusions by its own research," she said. "When asked whether they could share this data with us, they replied that this could be possible only upon Berlin’s permission, which ihas not been given yet."

Zakharov added that four requests on the issue, filed by the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office to the German authorities, remain unanswered at this point. At the same time, OPCW keeps saying that the issue must be referred to Berlin.

Alexey Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after collapsing on a Moscow-bound flight from Tomsk. He fell into a coma and was put on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. On August 22, he was airlifted to Berlin and admitted to the Charite hospital.

On September 2, Berlin claimed that having examined Navalny’s test samples, German government toxicologists had come to the conclusion that the blogger had been affected by a toxic agent belonging to the Novichok family.

On Tuesday, the OPCW confirmed that biomarkers of the cholinesterase inhibitor found in Navalny’s blood and urine samples have similar structural characteristics as the toxic chemicals added to the Chemical Weapons Convention’s Annex on Chemicals in November 2019. At the same time, this cholinesterase inhibitor is not listed in the Annex on Chemicals to the Convention

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was ready for comprehensive cooperation with Germany. He pointed out that no poisonous substances had been detected in Navalny’s system prior to his transfer to Berlin.