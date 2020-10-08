EU Navalny sanctions list to include nine people — report

PARIS, October 8. /TASS/. The EU sanctions list over Alexey Navalny case may include nine people, Le Monde stated in its report Thursday.

"The list includes names of nine people," the newspaper says citing its sources.

According to the report, these people are employees of the Presidential Administration and national security agencies. The newspaper speculates that Moscow "may reciprocate."

"This list, which involves suspension of bank accounts and entry ban in Europe, will be discussed in Brussels on October 12," Le Monde report says.

However, the newspaper named neither the potential sanctions targets, not sources of its information.

Navalny case

Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after collapsing on a Moscow-bound flight from Tomsk. He fell into a coma and was put on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. On August 22, he was airlifted to Berlin and admitted to the Charite hospital.

On September 2, Berlin claimed that having examined Navalny’s test samples, German government toxicologists had come to the conclusion that the blogger had been affected by a toxic agent belonging to the Novichok family.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was ready for comprehensive cooperation with Germany. He pointed out that no poisonous substances had been detected in Navalny’s system prior to his transfer to Berlin. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the German Foreign Office had not provided the Russian ambassador with any proof of its version of the incident.