No shortage in hospital beds in Moscow, chief physician assures

MOSCOW, October 8./TASS/. No shortage in hospital beds is expected in Moscow in view of a growing number of coronavirus patients, chief physician of the clinic for coronavirus patients in Kommunarka, Denis Protsenko, said in an interview with the Special Guest program on RTVI on Thursday.

"I believe that we don’t have (any shortage in hospital beds - TASS), nor will we have it. Why? Because, I am saying this once again, the city showed in March how it can react, be reformatted," Protsenko said.

According to him, about 250 coronavirus patients are now on a ventilator in Moscow, the hardest hit by coronavirus among the Russian regions.