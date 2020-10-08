COVID-19 situation in Russia aggravates - top sanitary doctor

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The situation with the spread of the coronavirus infection in Russia has become more complicated, the incidence is growing in 60 Russian regions, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said in an interview to the Russia-1 TV channel.

"It is completely obvious that the epidemiological situation in Russia is becoming more complicated. We were preparing for that: we have an increase in 60 Russian regions, in 20 regions the situation is stable and in some places there is even a decrease," she said.

She emphasized that the decrease in incidence occurs in those regions where residents observe the requirements of prevention of the spread of the virus.

"And we don’t have a choice today. Either we will observe [the requirements], or we will have to undertake some other measures," the top sanitary doctor concluded.

According to the latest statistics, over 35.8 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,046,000 deaths have been reported. To date, 1,248,619 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 995,275 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 21,865 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.