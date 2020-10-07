Drug traces found in journalist Golunov’s blood, source claims

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Experts found traces of amphetamine in the blood samples of Meduza news website reporter Ivan Golunov, a source familiar with case files told TASS on Wednesday.

"There is contradiction in Golunov’s tests studied by experts of the Federal Security Service. The conclusions show that no prohibited substances were detected in his blood, they were only found in his hair. However, the descriptive part of the expert evaluation says that there are traces of amphetamine in the journalist’s blood," the source said.

However, the journalist’s lawyer Sergei Badamshin dismissed the report as "a lie."

Alexei Kovrizhkin, an attorney of a key defendant in the case of Golunov’s illegal detention, also commented on the report. "The expert evaluation included samples of other people, which contained amphetamine. They were mentioned when compared with Golunov’s blood. There were no drugs in Gulunov’s blood," he said.

On June 6, 2019, Golunov was apprehended in Moscow over suspicion of drug dealing. Following a public campaign in his support, the journalist was released and charges against him were dropped. Meanwhile, the Ministry of the Interior fired five policemen who took part in Golunov’s arrest, as well as Moscow Western Administrative District’s police chief Andrei Puchkov.

A criminal case was launched on charges of abuse of power by the police officers. Golunov was recognized as victim in this case.