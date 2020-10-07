Russian Investigative Committee sends its experts to Kamchatka for pollution inquiry

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee’s chief, Alexander Bastrykin, has sent a team of experts from the committee’s forensic branch to Russia’s Far Eastern region of Kamchatka to process samples taken from the pollution zone.

"Bastrykin resolved to send experts of the Main Forensic Directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee and specialists from the forensic expert center to organize prompt examination of samples," the Investigative Committee’s press service said on Tuesday evening.

Last week, Russian hydrometeorology service specialists detected excessive amounts of phenol and oil products in sea waters near the Khalaktyrsky Beach, where, according to local residents, hordes of sea creatures had been washed ashore. Some time later, increased levels of petroleum products were registered at three more locations in the Avacha Gulf. A pretrial investigation is being carried out by the Kamchatka Directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee.

Deputy Prime Minister and Plenipotentiary of the President of the Russian Federation in the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev instructed to investigate the reasons for the massive release of sea animals ashore.