Ex-senior manager detained for $26 mln worth developments transfer deal

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Investigators detained an ex-top manager of state-run company in the fuel and energy sector for illegal transfer of technical developments to an entrepreneur for 2 bln rubles ($26 mln), official spokesperson of the Russian Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko told reporters on Monday.

"According to investigation data, a former executive of a state-owned joint stock company of the fuel and energy sector illegally obtained design documentation on instruments intended for diagnostic work at oil industry’s facilities, without the owner’s consent. According to specialists' estimate, costs of these developments were over 2 bln rubles ($26 mln)," Petrenko said.

The person involved suggested that an entrepreneur familiar to him purchased a portion of such developments for 400 mln rubles ($5.1 mln). He was caught red-handed after transferring the design documentation to a third party and receiving the payment for it.

The criminal case was opened under Part 3, Article 183 of the Russian Penal Code (illegal disclosure of data constituting commercial secret, committed for mercenary interest).