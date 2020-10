MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 deaths registered this past week topped 1,000 for the first time since mid-July, according to TASS estimates based on anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

On September 28-October 4, the crisis center reported about 1,034 deaths from the coronavirus. Last time more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in Russia on July 13-19.