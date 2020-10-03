Over 500,000 Russians visited Antalya in September 2020

ANKARA, October 3. /TASS/. Over 500,000 tourists from Russia visited the Turkish resort province of Antalya in September 2020, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, from September 1 to September 30 Antalya was visited by 1.107 mln foreign tourists. 51% of them or 517,000, came from Russia. Ukraine was in second place in terms of the number of tourists with 169,000 people coming to Turkey. The third and fourth places are taken by the United Kingdom (81,000) and Germany (61,000), respectively.

At the same time, from January 1 to September 30, 2020, the most popular Turkish resort was visited by more than 2.5 mln foreign tourists. While in the same period last year, at least 13 mln people came to Antalya.

The Russian government has decided to resume international flights from August 1, which was suspended on March 27 due to the pandemic. In August 2020, more than 320,000 tourists from Russia visited Antalya.