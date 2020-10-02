Volume of hospital slots for COVID-19 patients in Russia sufficient, says Health Minister

ST. PETERSBURG, October 2. /TASS/. The volume of hospital beds prepared in Russia to provide medical aid to patients with the novel coronavirus infection is currently sufficient, Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko reported on Friday.

"[The amount] prepared during the spring period is fully oriented at the possibility of double use. As we say, beds have dual designation both for treatment of admitted infectious patients and for return to scheduled and emergency care for patients of other types. I would like to note that today in the country the hospital bed capacity is sufficient," he told journalists.

The minister urged citizens not to neglect the existing measures of protection against the coronavirus infection. "In my opinion, today the behavior of population is crucially important in order to protect themselves against the disease and, among other things, preserve our usual way of life. For this it is [necessary] to protect [oneself] using certain small measures," he said in response to the question by TASS whether one should expect a growth similar to the one in spring.

To date, 1,194,643 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 970,296 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 21,077 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.