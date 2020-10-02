US President Donald Trump returning after debate, women clashing with police in Mexico city, and dog taking care of abandoned lion cubs are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Trump's landing, Mexico's women strike, and lion cubs get foster mom
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Pope Francis attends the general audience, San Damaso courtyard, in the Vatican City, September 30© EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI
US President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One upon arriving at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, after returning from the first presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Cleveland, Ohio, US, September 30© REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson departing following a political cabinet meeting in Downing Street in London, Britain, September 30© EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Groups of women clashing with the police during a march in favor of safe and legal abortion in Mexico City, Mexico, September 28. Demonstrations in Mexico coincided with those in other countries on the World Day for the Decriminalization and Legalization of Abortion© EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez
A man standing near a missile fragment of a BM-30 Smerch multiple rocket launcher in the town of Ivanyan after a shelling attack by Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh, October 1. The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27, 2020, with Yerevan reporting on shelling of settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh, including Stepanakert. Martial law and general mobilisation were declared in Azerbaijan and Armenia© Vakhram Bagdasaryan/Photolure/TASS
Chinese soldiers stand guard as tourists visit Badaling Great Wall amid the coronavirus pandemic during National Day in Beijing, China, October 1. China celebrated its National Day on October 1, marking its 71st founding anniversary and the beginning of the Golden Week National Day holidays© EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
Women wearing folk costumes during celebrations of the 500th anniversary of the Tula Kremlin, Tula, Russia, September 26. The Tula Kremlin, an oak fortress, was built in 1520© Alexander Ryumin/TASS
Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic, attending a ceremony to open the Khoi Historical and Architectural Complex after renovation, Chechen Republic, Russia, September 28© Taisiya Borshigova/TASS
German Shepherd Sandra and abandoned lion cubs at the White Lion park in the village of Kiparisovo, Primorye territory, Russia. An eight-year-old dog, a mother of her own puppy, nurses two lion cubs abandoned by their mother© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook shopping at a traditional market in Seoul ahead of Chuseok, the Korean harvest holiday, South Korea, September 29© EPA-EFE/Cheong Wa Dae
A lar gibbon is seen in an enclosure at the Yekaterinburg Zoo, Russia, September 28© Donat Sorokin/TASS
A woman wearing flame-resistant clothing photographs an airplane as it drops red fire retardant on the Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, US, September 27© REUTERS/Adrees Latif
