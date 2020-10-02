952 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Moscow over 24 hours

The number of infections has approached the May 26 high.

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. A total of 952 coronavirus patients have been hospitalized in Moscow over the past 24 hours of the overall 2,704 new daily cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

"2,704 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been confirmed in the capital. Over the past 24 hours 952 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized. There are 242 patients on lung ventilators in Moscow hospitals," the crisis center said.

The anti-coronavirus crisis center specified that 16.1% of the infected are children, 42.3% - people in the 18-45 age group, 25.9% - those aged from 46 to 65, 10.8% - aged 66-79 and 4.9% - aged over 80.

"All patients, as well as individuals who were in close contact with them, are already under medical observation," the crisis center added.

As of October 2, 297,729 coronavirus infections are detected in Moscow. A total of 251,018 patients have recovered, including 1,157 over the past 24 hours. There have been 5,282 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.