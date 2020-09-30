COVID-19 peak, plateau periods in Russia will vary by region, says expert

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Peak periods of incidence of the coronavirus infection and the stabilization of the epidemiological situation in Russian regions will begin at different times, thus one shouldn’t talk about precise dates, head of the clinical research department of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Tatyana Ruzhentsova told TASS on Wednesday.

"As of today, I wouldn’t talk about any specific dates. In different regions they will be different. They can be influenced by many factors: the number of people vaccinated, the promptness of isolation and treatment of the infected, social activity, weather conditions, and, probably most importantly, the sense of responsibility of our citizens," she said.