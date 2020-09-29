Putin says understands people are tired, but COVID-19 is dangerous adversary

NOVO OGARYOVO, September 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he understands the people, who got fed up with the coronavirus-related restrictions, but noted that the infection is a dangerous adversary.

"Of course, the masks, the social distancing, the self-isolations, restrictions at workplaces, education facilities tire people, and I understand them perfectly," the head of state said during a meeting with the Cabinet. "As strange as it may seem, people still do not always feel, understand and therefore believe that we face a dangerous adversary."

Putin noted that "infectious diseases, COVID included, are a quiet, invisible, but very dangerous enemy.".