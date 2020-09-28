Russians take part in Hainan's summit for poets dedicated to Maritime Silk Road

HAIKOU, September 28. /TASS/. The International Poetry Summit dedicated to the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road was held in Lingao County on Hainan. According to the portal "Zhongxinwang Hainan", more than 30 people, including participants from Russia, spoke at the event.

"I would like to greet and express my heartfelt gratitude to the summit participants and all the guests who have arrived from abroad," the portal quoted the head of the Lingao County Party Committee's propaganda department Li Menglun as saying. "Amid the difficult situation of the fight against the pandemic, we are gathered here on the eve of the celebration of the 1st October — the Day of the People's Republic of China — in order to discuss key matters, as well as promote the development of poetry on Hainan and promote the construction of the island's free trade port," he said in his welcome speech ...

The head of the propaganda department recalled that the previous poetic summit of the 21st century Maritime Silk Road was held on Hainan in 2018. According to him, "over 60 famous poets from 16 countries gathered in Lingao two years ago to discuss the Maritime Silk Road, the role of the sea and ocean in modern poetry, the role of poetry in modern culture and other issues." "The previous summit was held at the highest level," he continued. "I am confident that this year's event will be as essential as the 2018 meeting."

After the official part of the summit, the participants went sightseeing in Lingao County. The event wrapped up with poetry readings.