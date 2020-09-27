Russia reports 7,867 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 7,867 over the past day to 1,151,438 people, the operational headquarters for combating the spread of the coronavirus told reporters on Sunday.

According to the headquarters, the daily growth was 0.7% for two days.

The lowest daily growth rates were recorded in the Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Districts (0%), the Chechen Republic (0.2%), the Moscow Region, the Chuvash Republic, and the Tula Region (0.3% each).

In particular, 2,016 new cases of infection were detected in Moscow, 227 - in St. Petersburg, 226 - in the Moscow region, 188 - in the Rostov region, 167 - in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 161 - in the Voronezh region.

In total, 187,896 people are currently undergoing treatment in Russia.

The number of patients recovered from coronavirus increased by 3,068 per day in Russia, reaching a total of 943,218 people.

According to the headquarters, the share of people who recovered exceeded 81.9% of the total number of cases.

At the same time, the number of deaths due to coronavirus increased in Russia by 99 per day against 169 the day before to a total of 20,324 people died from the infection, the operational headquarters reported. According to the headquarters, the total number of deaths was 1.77% of all those infected in Russia.