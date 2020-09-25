WHO advises vaccination because it helps cope with several viruses more easily

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Vaccination helps cope with several viruses more easily, so the World Health Organization advises everybody to get vaccinated, WHO representative to Russia, Melita Vujnovic, said in a TASS video conference within the framework of the national campaign entitled Health Week.

"Vaccination is very useful, because in this way we screen ourselves not from one virus, but three or four. Even if you fall ill, you will have it in the light form."

The new vaccines that have been created on the basis of "absolutely new technologies" have eased the risky side effects of vaccination that existed 50 years ago.

"People are to be talked to and shown what this vaccine is like. It should not be imposed by all means, though. They should realize that the vaccine protects and saves very many lives," she concluded.