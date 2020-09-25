WHO representative says hopes Russia will avoid tough anti-COVID lockdowns

"Israel has resumed total lockdowns. Many countries are looking [at imposing strict quarantine measures]. I hope we will be able to avoid it here," she said.

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. World Health Organization’s (WHO) Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Friday she hopes the country will be able to avoid strict quarantine anti-coronavirus measures.

According to Vujnovic, new quarantine measures in Moscow announced by Mayor Sergei Sobyanin earlier in the day are quite justified. "It is now necessary to protect the most vulnerable - the elder generation. These are mere recommendations. But it is important that people see the necessity to observe these measures. Second: the younger generation will understand that when they embrace elderly people or some senior members of their families they may transmit the virus. So, it is necessary to obey by these recommendations, including preventive measures. They are justified," she explained.

According to the latest statistics, over 32,421,800 people have been infected worldwide and more than 987,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 23,934,430 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 1,136,048 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 934,146 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 20,056 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.