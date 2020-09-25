Russia does not plan to introduce stricter COVID-19 measures so far — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russia is not planning to introduce more serious restrictions to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic so far, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"As far as I am aware, this is not being discussed right now," he said, answering a question on whether stricter measures would be required in Russia to curb the spread of the epidemic.

"We note a certain rise in infected persons. At the same time, the measures taken to mobilize the healthcare system in Moscow and in the regions help us maintain a more controlled regime when the pandemic manifests itself," Peskov said.