Over 3,500 volunteers inoculated with Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Over 3,500 volunteers have already received the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus within the framework of post-clinical trials. The study proceeds as scheduled, Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko told journalists on Friday.

"Today post-registration clinical studies are conducted. There are over 3,500 patients who have received this vaccine. Everything is proceeding as normal," he said during his visit to the Shumakov Federal Research Center of Transplantology and Artificial Organs.