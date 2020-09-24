Russia’s daily coronavirus cases may rise to 9,000 once again, expert says

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The number of new daily coronavirus cases in Russia may once again rise to 9,000, Chief Physician at the Medicine Leader health center Yevgeny Timakov said in a live broadcast on the Instagram account of Russia’s RBC news outlet on Thursday.

"We said in mid-summer that there will be a rise in infections. According to my estimates, the daily number of cases will grow to 8,000-9,000," he pointed out.

The expert said, however, that there was no reason to panic at the moment. According to Timakov, Russia’s healthcare system is focused on preventive measures, which made it possible to mitigate the consequences of the first coronavirus wave.

Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said earlier that the epidemiological situation in the country was stable and the number of infections was expected to increase in the fall and winter. Popova emphasized that people needed to continue wearing face masks in public places and wash their hands frequently in order to prevent the virus from spreading.