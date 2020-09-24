{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Release of US citizen Whelan convicted of espionage may help improve relations - brother

The US ambassador earlier visited Paul Whelan in penal colony in the Russian region of Mordovia

NEW YORK, September 24. /TASS/. The family of US national Paul Whelan, sentenced to 16 years in prison for espionage in Russia, believes that his release could helo improve relations between the two counties, Paul’s brother David said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, [US] Ambassador [to Russia John] Sullivan also noted in an interview that US-Russian Federation relations have only deteriorated in recent years. We realize that Paul's freedom depends on Secretary of State Pompeo and Ambassador Carstens, President Trump's Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs (SPEHA), being able to overcome that deterioration. We hope they're successful. Paul's release might be a start to filling in that hole, rather than digging it deeper," the statement reads.

The US ambassador earlier visited Paul Whelan in penal colony in the Russian region of Mordovia. The envoy refused to either confirm or deny talks between Washington and Moscow on the possibility of exchanging Whelan for a Russian national jailed in the US.

Whelan case

According to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), Paul Whelan, a corporate security director for US-based automotive parts supplier BorgWarner, was detained in Moscow on December 28, 2018, while on a spy mission. A criminal case was opened against him under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code (espionage). The Moscow City Court sentenced Whelan to 16 years in a high-security penal colony.

Whelan holds US, British, Canadian and Irish passports.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Moscow is serious, Mayor says
The number of the confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in Moscow over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,050, which is the highest since June 23
Read more
Russia’s top diplomat urges to stave off attempts to weaken arms control framework
Lavrov also called for preventing the mandates of the UN’s major bodies from being diluted and and their responsibilities from overlapping
Read more
Russian intelligence chief points to West’s anti-Nord Stream 2 scheme fueling Navalny case
According to the high-ranking official, the efforts to block the Nord Stream 2 project are a typical example of unfair competition for the European market of gas
Read more
ISS to adjust orbit to avoid unidentified space object, says source
The source said that according to Russia’s and US’s calculations, the ISS is currently in flying in the so-called red zone and the collision is highly probable
Read more
Mi-38 helicopter to be equipped with unique anti-icing system
The new equipment will enable Mi-38 to prevent ice buildup during flight continuation
Read more
Russia conducts massive Kavkaz-2020 drills in the south
Kavkaz-2020 drills involve about 80,000 people
Read more
Russian embassy in US urges Washington to fight coronavirus, not Russian vaccine
"Don’t try to downplay President Putin’s constructive proposal to hold an online high-level conference shortly for countries interested in cooperation in the development of Covid19 vaccines," the embassy said
Read more
Putin says Russia must remain a strong presidential republic
Putin thanked the Federation Council members for their participation in preparation of the amendments to the basic law
Read more
UN Secretary General calls to avoid ‘a new Cold War’ between US and China
The relations between the US and China have soured in the course of the novel coronavirus pandemic with the US president accusing Beijing of hiding important information about the virus during the early stages of the pandemic
Read more
EU foreign ministers fail to agree on sanctions against Belarus
Cyprus continues to block the decision, because it wants the EU to impose sanctions on Turkey for its policies in the Mediterranean, a source in a European country’s delegation to the EU Council told TASS
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat notes progress in discussions on US-made Trident II missiles
The Russian diplomat added that "the issue is still in the process of discussion, some matters have not yet been clarified"
Read more
Yandex negotiated Tinkoff Bank acquisition with TCS Group for $5.48 bln
Yandex confirmed in its turn that the company is holding talks with TCS Group on possible acquisition of 100% in Tinkoff Bank
Read more
Putin calls for strengthening WHO, removing obstacles for partnership in healthcare sector
The Russian leader noted that during the coronavirus pandemic there were no borders for solidarity between doctors, volunteers and people of different countries and many "countries have also been helping each other selflessly and open-heartedly"
Read more
Russian military ship collides with refrigerator vessel off Danish shore
According to Sweden’s SVT TV channel, no injuries were sustained during the incident
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry slams US attempts to forge coalition against Nord Stream 2
Read more
Russian Supreme Court abolishes opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s political party
One year ago, the Ministry of Justice denied registration for the Russia of the Future political party, arguing that this name was already in use by another political organization
Read more
UN Security Council permanent member must retain veto power, says Putin
The Russian leader noted that the global changes have an effect on the principal UN body, the Security Council, as well as on the debate concerning the approaches to its reform
Read more
COVID-19 vaccine by Vector center to be registered by October 15
After the registration of the vaccine, clinical trials will start with the participation of volunteers aged over 60 as well as those with chronic illnesses, according to the sanitary watchdog
Read more
Russia has no fear of potential US sanctions over arms deals with Iran — senior diplomat
Russia is used to sanctions, according to Sergei Ryabkov
Read more
Elysee Palace could not leak Putin-Macron conversation tape to the media — Kremlin
The spokesman noted that the wording of the conversation provided by the French newspaper was not exact
Read more
Press review: EU backs down on sanctions and Israel to normalize ties with Sudan
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, September 22
Read more
Moscow to expand retaliatory list of EU officials banned from entering Russia — diplomat
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman recalled that lately the EU took a number of unfriendly steps towards Russia and Russian citizens, thus bypassing the existing international norms and using sanctions on far-fetched and absurd pretexts
Read more
Several countries refuse to recognize Lukashenko’s legitimacy following inauguration
The Baltic countries were the first to refuse to recognize Lukashenko’s legitimacy
Read more
Su-30 fighter crashes in Russia’s Tver Region
The crew has safely ejected
Read more
Russia, China won’t play by Western rules, says Lavrov
Read more
Islamic State warlord killed in Libya — source
On September 15, LNA forces conducted a major operation in the southern city of Sabha some 750 km away from the capital Tripoli
Read more
Militants stage chemical attack in Idlib to accuse Syrian government — center
ccording to the Syrian Foreign Ministry, militants have prepared two tonnes of toxic agents which they are keeping in an inhabited locality in the southwest of Idlib province
Read more
Russian scientists create chip that accelerates development of 6G networks
Introducing sixth generation communication networks requires solving such technological tasks as deployment of relatively more base stations closer to the subscriber, according to the presidential representative on digital and technological development
Read more
Trump claims Russia created hypersonic missile after receiving info about it from US
Lately, senior US officials admitted that the country was trying to catch up with Russia and China in the hypersonic weapon domain
Read more
WHO set to help promote Sputnik V vaccine
WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge highly praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, in particular for his support to the WHO
Read more
Leaders of Vissarion’s religious group detained in Siberia
Among those detained is the founder of the religious group
Read more
Russian supersonic bombers set world record for longest non-stop flight - Aerospace Forces
The pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces were in the air for more than 25 hours, covering a distance of more than 20,000 kilometers
Read more
ISS successfully avoided unidentified space debris, says NASA administrator
Earlier, NASA reported that the ISS crew had had to take a precautionary measure to relocate to the Soyuz spacecraft as a fragment of space debris was approaching the ISS
Read more
Russia, Turkey to resume join patrol missions along M4 highway in Syria soon — Lavrov
The Turkish side reiterated its commitments to fight against terrorism and separate terrorists from the opposition that is ready for dialogue
Read more
Kremlin did not submit Putin’s nomination for Nobel Peace Prize, spokesman says
However, the Kremlin will be glad if he receives it
Read more
Russia’s newest Kazan nuclear submarine enters White Sea for trials
The Kazan submarine was laid down on July 24, 2009 and launched in 2017
Read more
Scientists discover novel anticancer substances searching for COVID-19 medicine
The substances discovered can potentially be used against neuroblastoma
Read more
Swarm of drones used in Kavkaz-2020 exercise first time against enemy forces
The drones are capable of spotting military units on the move, command centers, weapons, military equipment and manpower to adjust fire strikes being delivered against the identified targets, according to the top brass
Read more
Russia plans to send mission to Venus
Projects of Venus missions are included in the united government program of Russia’s space exploration for 2021-2030
Read more
‘We’re not going to satisfy swindlers from abroad’: Lukashenko nixes privatization notions
Not in any single country has a fair or unbiased privatization ever taken place before, Lukashenko said
Read more
Russian, Belarusian airborne troops land with vehicles during ‘Slavic Brotherhood’ drills
The landing operation was supervised by Russian Airborne Troops commander Andrei Serdyukov and Belarusian Minister of Defense Viktor Khrenin
Read more
Moscow condemns Zelensky’s allegations of Russia’s plans to divide the world
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that Moscow is not surprised by yet another belligerent statement from the Ukrainian president and his "attempt to scare the entire world" by a Russian threat
Read more
Press review: What Putin offered the world in UN speech and US itching to oust Maduro
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 23
Read more
US slaps sanctions on six individuals, two companies from Russia
Inclusion into the sanction list means asset freezing in the United States and ban for US citizens or firms to conduct business with persons in the list
Read more
Putin begins his address at UN General Assembly
Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that Putin plans to focus on the unprecedented challenge that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented to the world and on the many issues that have become more topical due to it
Read more
Russian S-400, Pantsir-S systems repel air and missile strike at Kavkaz-2020 drills
All flights took place with friend-or-foe identification turned off, according to the top brass
Read more
Post-registration trials of Sputnik V vaccine to be completed in summer 2021
After that it will be possible to continue the study of the vaccine in children
Read more
Press review: US pursues Iran’s isolation and Romania gets Patriot missiles
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 21st
Read more
Russia’s Chumakov Center gets permission for clinical tests of its coronavirus vaccine
The clinical trials are to be completed in November
Read more
Su-30 fighter that crashed in Russia on Tuesday may have been hit during drills — source
The Su-30 fighter crashed in Russia’s Tver Region during a planned training flight on Tuesday
Read more
Belarusian opposition seeks to amend constitution, rewrite election rules
The project’s architects point out that the protesters’ central demand is to hold new presidential elections
Read more