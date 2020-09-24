COVID-19 situation in Russia to improve due to introduced measures, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is confident that the coronavirus situation in the country will continue to improve thanks to the measures undertaken by the authorities.

"It is natural that after the vacation season in such city like Sevastopol the [incidence] of the coronavirus infection has increased a little like in many other regions. It is understandable, due to summer season, when people interact rather closely, get together in large groups - the same is going on in the rest of the world," the head of state said during a videoconference with select regional leaders on Thursday.

"I am confident that due to the measures implemented by us both on the federal level and on the regional level this situation will gradually improve," Putin stressed. The President also noted that "by itself [the situation] won’t improve, one needs to undertake the necessary steps and implement measures."

According to the latest statistics, over 32,126,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 982,000 deaths have been reported. To date, 1,128,836 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 929,829 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 19,948 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.