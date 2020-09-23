Russian diplomat points to risk of quarantine measures in other countries

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. New transport restrictions and additional quarantine measures may be introduced in other countries due to the coronavirus situation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"As a follow-up to the recommendations issued by the national crisis center, I would like to point out that the risk of new transport restrictions and additional quarantine measures is still there," she pointed out.

Zakharova called on Russians to carefully plan their trips and avoid risks. "In particular, [the recommendation is] to get long-term medical insurance for yourself and your family members, avoid travelling without return tickets and calculate your spending in terms of unexpected stay overseas, taking into account what we all have been through," the diplomat noted.

Russian suspended regular international flights in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Air carriers were only allowed to conduct repatriation flights. On August 1, Russia resumed flights to and from the United Kingdom, Tanzania and Turkey. Flights to and from Switzerland were resumed on August 15 and flights to and from Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on September 21.