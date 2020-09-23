Police uncover weapons, cash and jewels in raid on Siberian religious sect

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Police found weapons, cash and jewelry during a raid conducted on the premises of a religious sect, the Church of the Last Testament, also known as Vissarion’s community, in Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk Region, a law enforcement source told TASS.

According to the interlocutor, the officers seized a Saiga semi-automatic rifle and handguns. "Some weapons were registered. We are verifying if the rest of the arms were registered as well," the source said.

"During the search, cash to the tune of 3 mln rubles ($39,300), expensive alcohol, weapons, knives and presents in the form of expensive watches, pens and golden jewelry, including crowns, were found," the source said.

On September 22, law enforcement agencies detained three leaders of the religious sect, the Church of the Last Testament - Sergei Torop (Vissarion), Vladimir Vedernikov and Vadim Redkin. According to the Investigative Committee, Torop, Redkin and Vedernikov have led the organization since 1991. They are facing charges of setting up a religious group, which uses violence against citizens and causes damage to their health.

The group’s leaders are accused of profiteering from the religious activity by raising money from the followers. They also allegedly used psychological violence, inflicting serious damage to the followers' health in the long run.

The Church of the Last Testament was set up in 1991 by Sergei Torop, who calls himself Vissarion. In 1995, his followers founded a settlement in the Kuraginsky District dubbed Sun City. Other community members live in settlements of the Kuraginsky and Karatuzsky districts in the south of the Krasnoyarsk Region. Vedernikov leads a private school for children of the community’s members.