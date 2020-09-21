Patients with hypertension experience more severe form of COVID-19, says cardiologist

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Studies have shown that patients with hypertension experience a more severe form of the coronavirus infection, Sergei Boitsov, general director of the National Medical Research Center of Cardiology and the chief non-resident cardiologist of the Russian Ministry of Health told the anti-coronavirus web portal.

"Yes, there is such information. There are specific studies dedicated to this issue," he said, answering a corresponding question. "To a large degree this is related to the fact that many people have hypertension. Forty percent of adult population have hypertension. The older the person is, the greater the possibility of hypertension emerging. People at the age of about 80 have hypertension with 90% possibility. Naturally, associations come to one's mind - the older the person, the more severe the course of the coronavirus infection, particularly if [the person] has hypertension. The hypertension simultaneously became a factor, independent of age, which complicates the course of this illness."

To date, 1,109,595 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 911,973 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 19,489 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.