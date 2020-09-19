Number of people recovered from coronavirus in Moscow rises by 919 over day

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus increased in Moscow by 919 per day and amounted to 236,055, Deputy Mayor of the capital Anastasia Rakova told reporters on Saturday.

"The number of people who have recovered in Moscow continues to increase. Over the past day after undergoing treatment, another 919 patients have recovered. The total number of people who have recovered from the infection has increased to 236,055," she said.

After treatment, doctors conduct special studies to confirm the absence of the virus in people, Rakova recalled. Recovered residents of Moscow are offered to become plasma donors.