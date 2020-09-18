People dressed as cyclists are seen high in the sky in France, Putin and Lukashenko meeting in Sochi, and musicians performing concert on rooftop in Dresden are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: sky-high cyclists, Putin and Lukashenko meet, and a roof concert
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 15
Models preparing backstage before the Idol Lady 2020 collection show during the day two of Beijing Fashion Week at Longfu Culture Center in Beijing, China, September 16© Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange taking part in a protest outside the Central Criminal Court, the Old Bailey, in London, September 14. The London court hearing on Assange's extradition from Britain to the United States resumed after a COVID-19 test on one of the participating lawyers came back negative© AP Photo/Matt Dunham
US President Donald Trump is seen with Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, during the Abraham Accords signing ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, USA, September 15© AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge knead dough during a visit to Beigel Bake Brick Lane Bakery in London, England, September 15. The 24-hour bakery was forced to reduce their opening hours during the pandemic, whilst the shop has helped the local community through food donation and delivery© Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
People dressed as riders perform suspended from cable car cabins before the start of the 17th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 km from Grenoble to Meribel Col de la Loze, France, September 16© EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
A sportsman competes in the 2020 High Diving World Cup, Yalta, September 12. The height of the platform is 27 metres© Sergei Malgavko/TASS
Parajumpers performing over the Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Command School during the first year cadets' oath-taking ceremony, Ryazan, Russia, September 12© Alexander Ryumin/TASS
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin are seen during a meeting at Bocharov Ruchei residence, Sochi, Russia, September 14© Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waves as he leaves the prime minister's office, in Tokyo, Japan, September 16. Abe and his Cabinet resigned, clearing the way for his successor Yoshihide Suga to take over after parliamentary confirmation later in the day© AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
Law enforcement officers blocking an area in Svobody [Freedom] Square during a women's rally, Minsk, Belarus, September 12. Since the announcement of the 2020 Belarusian presidential election results on August 9, mass protests against the election results have been erupting in major cities across Belarus© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Residents on their balconies listening to a concert featuring distant harmonies, Dresden, Germany, September 12. About 33 musicians of the Dresden Sinfoniker performed a concert named the 'Himmel ueber Prohils', The Sky above Prohlis, on the roof-tops of apartment blocs in the Dresden neighborhood Prohlis© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
Two meerkat (Suricata suricatta) playing in their enclosure at zoo in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, September 16© EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
Weekly general audience of Pope Francis with the presence of a small group of faithful in San Damaso courtyard, Vatican City, Vatican, September 16© Grzegorz Galazka/Archivio Grzegorz Galazka/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Actors of Sergei Obraztsov Puppet Theatre performing during the opening of the theatre's new season, Moscow, Russia, September 16© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
A woman looking at the Mayakovsky Descent waterfront area decorated with ornaments by calligraphy artist Pokras Lampas (Arseny Pyshenkov), pioneer of an art movement known as Calligrafuturism, Samara, Russia, September 15© Albert Dzen/TASS
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Russian medics arrive in South Ossetia to help it fight coronavirus
Three medics from North Ossetian State Medical Academy arrived to assess the situation together with South Ossetian colleagues and offer assistance in organizing preemptive measures and medical assistance amid the spread of COVID-19
Read more
West plotted Belarusian protests for ten years — Lukashenko
The president of Belarus said that the orchestrators of the current events built their tactics in accordance with the classic American textbook of color revolutions
Read more
Roscosmos did not refuse cooperation with USA on Venus exploration
Head of Roscosmos’ press service Vladimir Ustimenko noted that the state corporation welcomes the participation of other states in the mission
Read more
Tikhanovskaya ready to give Lukashenko ‘security guarantees’ if he steps down ‘peacefully’
Nationwide demonstrations have engulfed Belarus following the August 9 presidential election
Read more
Russia’s EU envoy vows Nord Stream 2 will withstand threat of sanctions
Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU also expressed doubt that possible EU sanctions due to the incident with Navalny could affect Russia's participation in the SWIFT international settlement system
Read more
Russian Admiral Essen frigate tracking US destroyer in Black Sea
USS Roosevelt had begun its northbound transit into the BlackSea from the Mediterranean "to begin routine maritime operations"
Read more
Belarusian opposition ready for dialogue with authorities given election recount
Member of the presidium of the Belarusian Coordination Council Pavel Latushko asserted that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko "would never go for it"
Read more
Ankara dragging feet on meeting its commitments under agreement on Idlib: Russian diplomat
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved a ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib province and other measures aimed to regulate the situation during the talks in Moscow on March 5
Read more
Press review: EU plots own bloc-wide Magnitsky Act and Moscow, Minsk bolster defense ties
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, September 17
Read more
Too much absurdity in Navalny case to take anyone’s word on trust — Kremlin
Moscow keeps trying to obtain the results of tests of Russian blogger Alexey Navalny from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, but to no avail, the spokesman revealed
Read more
Kremlin alarmed at actions by foreign powers along Russia’s Eastern Strategic Direction
The defense chief earlier announced plans to create a mixed aviation division command unit and an air defense brigade in the Eastern Military District in light of the uneasiness in the region
Read more
Russian flamethrower missile system crews conduct live firing drills near Nizhny Novgorod
The drills involved over 520 people and up to 35 vehicles
Read more
EU meddling: MP castigates Brussels’ call to scrap amendments to Russian Constitution
The legislator decried the European Parliament's appeal as meddling in Russia’s internal affairs
Read more
Russian scientists create chip that accelerates development of 6G networks
Introducing sixth generation communication networks requires solving such technological tasks as deployment of relatively more base stations closer to the subscriber, according to the presidential representative on digital and technological development
Read more
President Putin to instruct government to appoint Gazprom as single gas program operator
Earlier it was reported that the Russian Energy Ministry intends to reduce the average period of connecting the population to gas from 240-280 days to 120-130 days by creating a single operator in each region
Read more
Minsk forced to shut down borders with Lithuania, Poland and boost control with Ukraine
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said that he would not want to see a war waged in his country
Read more
US missile defense system deployment may destabilize world, Russian security chief warns
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization believes that the deployment of the US missile defense system may lead to the buildup of missile weapons globally, the Russian Security Council secretary said after a videoconference with his SCO counterparts
Read more
Rostec explains Trump’s campaign ad blunder by aesthetics of Russian-made weapons
A digital ad features several servicemen - one carrying an AK-47 assault rifle - and Mig-29 fighter jets flying overhead
Read more
European Court of Justice rejects Rosneft's appeal against EU sanctions
The appeal challenged the legality of imposing EU sanctions against the company in connection with the situation in Ukraine
Read more
Second Russian COVID-19 vaccine develops immunity for at least 6 months, researcher says
The expert added that the vaccine forms an immune response among a wide variety of coronavirus types
Read more
Sinopec intends to expand oil refinery infrastructure on Hainan
According to statistics, in the first quarter of 2020, Hainan exported petroleum products worth 4.56 billion yuan ($ 642 million)
Read more
Russian diplomat slams EU’s idea of naming human rights sanctions after Navalny
According to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, certain political forces in the EU are boosting an information campaign aimed at making sure that Brussels won’t backpedal on its destructive policy towards Moscow
Read more
Hainan to ease visa travel in the near future
At the same time, the authorities intend to simplify border control
Read more
Lukashenko says foreign strategists tried to split Belarusian elite
He made a statement on an attempt to split the Belarusian elite referring to the nomination of his former assistant Valery Tsepkalo as a presidential candidate
Read more
China unveils details of Hainan's free port development
The government said that the port project will be implemented in two stages
Read more
Belarusian opposition figurehead Kolesnikova charged with calling for seizure of power
The charges were brought on September 16, according to the country’s Investigative Committee
Read more
Press review: Belarusians fed up with protests and Russian voters end up as big winners
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 14th
Read more
Aeroflot starts selling flight tickets to Moscow from several countries
The airline's spokeswoman Yulia Spivakova did not specify those countries
Read more
Russian mission poses several questions to EU over Navalny affair
The document was earlier referred to the European Parliament
Read more
Unparalleled Russian helicopter equipment goes into production
A doppler velocimeter for Mi and Ka helicopters has been rolled out, according to the manufacturer
Read more
Brussels wants to deprive Minsk of loans, to impose sanctions against Russian citizens
The vote will be held at a parliamentary session on Thursday
Read more
Roscosmos to sign contract on nuclear-powered space tug project by year-end
The prospective space tug would have the capacity to generate energy in the autonomous mode, with the help of a megawatt-class nuclear reactor
Read more
Russian embassy asks US to explain report on assistance to 'Ukrainian units in Crimea'
"In other words, unnamed US officials speak about their country’s support of terrorist activities in third countries," the diplomats noted
Read more
Press review: NATO flexes muscles near Belarus and Israel’s plans after UAE-Bahrain deal
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 16
Read more
Press review: Moscow to hit back on EU sanctions and Poland blames Russia for 2010 crash
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, September 18
Read more
Russia eliminated all reserves of nerve agent Novichok — foreign intelligence chief
Poisonous substances were not present in Russian blogger Alexei Navalny’s body at the moment of his departure from Russia to Germany for treatment, the director of the foreign intelligence service stated
Read more
European Parliament’s claims indicate foreign intelligence behind Navalny case — speaker
On Thursday, the European Parliament adopted a resolution in regards to the Navalny incident urging the EU to levy sanctions on Russia and suspend the Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction
Read more
Germany proposes 1 bln euro deal to US to reject sanctions against Nord Stream 2
The EU leaders will discuss the future of the Nord Stream 2 project at the September 24-25 summit, according to official information
Read more
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet tracks movements of US, UK combat ships in Black Sea
Earlier in the day, the US Navy’s 6th Fleet informed that the spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport USNS Yuma was heading into the Black Sea to begin routine maritime operations in support of US allies in the region
Read more