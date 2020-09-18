This week in photos: sky-high cyclists, Putin and Lukashenko meet, and a roof concert

Models preparing backstage before the Idol Lady 2020 collection show during the day two of Beijing Fashion Week at Longfu Culture Center in Beijing, China, September 16 © Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange taking part in a protest outside the Central Criminal Court, the Old Bailey, in London, September 14. The London court hearing on Assange's extradition from Britain to the United States resumed after a COVID-19 test on one of the participating lawyers came back negative © AP Photo/Matt Dunham

US President Donald Trump is seen with Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, during the Abraham Accords signing ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, USA, September 15 © AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge knead dough during a visit to Beigel Bake Brick Lane Bakery in London, England, September 15. The 24-hour bakery was forced to reduce their opening hours during the pandemic, whilst the shop has helped the local community through food donation and delivery © Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images

People dressed as riders perform suspended from cable car cabins before the start of the 17th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 km from Grenoble to Meribel Col de la Loze, France, September 16 © EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

A sportsman competes in the 2020 High Diving World Cup, Yalta, September 12. The height of the platform is 27 metres © Sergei Malgavko/TASS

Parajumpers performing over the Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Command School during the first year cadets' oath-taking ceremony, Ryazan, Russia, September 12 © Alexander Ryumin/TASS

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin are seen during a meeting at Bocharov Ruchei residence, Sochi, Russia, September 14 © Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waves as he leaves the prime minister's office, in Tokyo, Japan, September 16. Abe and his Cabinet resigned, clearing the way for his successor Yoshihide Suga to take over after parliamentary confirmation later in the day © AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

Law enforcement officers blocking an area in Svobody [Freedom] Square during a women's rally, Minsk, Belarus, September 12. Since the announcement of the 2020 Belarusian presidential election results on August 9, mass protests against the election results have been erupting in major cities across Belarus © Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Residents on their balconies listening to a concert featuring distant harmonies, Dresden, Germany, September 12. About 33 musicians of the Dresden Sinfoniker performed a concert named the 'Himmel ueber Prohils', The Sky above Prohlis, on the roof-tops of apartment blocs in the Dresden neighborhood Prohlis © AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Two meerkat (Suricata suricatta) playing in their enclosure at zoo in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, September 16 © EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Weekly general audience of Pope Francis with the presence of a small group of faithful in San Damaso courtyard, Vatican City, Vatican, September 16 © Grzegorz Galazka/Archivio Grzegorz Galazka/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Actors of Sergei Obraztsov Puppet Theatre performing during the opening of the theatre's new season, Moscow, Russia, September 16 © Mikhail Japaridze/TASS