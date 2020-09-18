Team of 35 Moscow doctors head to Uzbekistan to aid fight against COVID-19

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. A team of Moscow doctors has been sent to Uzbekistan to aid the fight against the novel coronavirus, the Moscow Department of Healthcare informed on Friday.

"A team of 35 Moscow doctors took off for Uzbekistan to provide consultative and methodical and practical aid to local specialists treating COVID-19 patients. The multidisciplinary medical brigade is headed by Konstantin Pokrovsky, a surgeon at City Clinical Hospital No. 67 named after Vorokhobov. Earlier, he led medical teams that provided aid to colleagues in Vladikavkaz and the Tyva Republic," the press service informed.

This is the second team sent by the Russian Department of Healthcare abroad to aid the fight against the pandemic. The first one was dispatched to Kazakhstan in July.

The Russian specialists will provide consultations to Uzbek doctors as well as practical assistance in combating the coronavirus infection. The medics will visit local COVID-19 hospitals, help restructure clinics, examine patients in the "red zone" and hold training sessions.