Russia records 5,905 new daily coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russia recorded 5,905 coronavirus cases in the past day, the highest number since July 20, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

According to the crisis center, the daily coronavirus growth rate has remained at or below 0.5% for 34 days. The overall number of infections has reached 1,091,186.

The growth rate is the lowest in the Nenets Autonomous Region (0%), the Smolensk and Moscow regions (0.2%), and the Chuvash, Tula and Chechnya regions (0.3%).

As many as 206 new coronavirus cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 172 - in the Rostov Region, 165 - in the Moscow Region, 161 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 140 - in the Stavropol Region in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 170,784 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Recoveries

The number of recoveries has reached 901,207, including 5,339 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Friday.

According to the crisis center, the share of those recovered reaches 82.5% of the total number of cases.

Fatalities

In the past 24 hours, 134 died from COVID-19 in Russia, compared to 144 one day earlier; the total death toll is now 19,195, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists Friday.

The lethality rate is 1.76% of all cases in Russia.