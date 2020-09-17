More COVID-19 infections detected in Moscow due to increased testing - Moscow Mayor

MOSCOW, September 18. /ТАСС/. The growth of the number of the coronavirus cases in Moscow is first of all related to the number of tests conducted, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel.

"If we are talking about the growth in numbers of the detected coronavirus patients, then first of all this is caused by a large number of tests. If in previous periods we were conducting daily about 40,000 [tests], a huge volume, now the volume of PCR-testing has reached 66,000. <...> We are monitoring closely that the percentage of detection remains stable. Doctors say that if the percentage of the detection of the coronavirus patients in relation to the number of tests is up to 3%, then the situation is normal, in Moscow <...> it is steadily somewhere about 1.5%," the Mayor said.

According to the Mayor, the increase in testing is related to the fact that now many vacationers return and have to be tested for the coronavirus infection. "Additionally, some people are not feeling well, the cold-related diseases emerge, they also go to the clinic to check whether they have the coronavirus," he added.

In Moscow the coronavirus situation which was the most complicated in Russia has improved significantly, according to statistics. In all, in the city 274,003 cases of infection were detected, 730 of them in the past 24 hours. 234,029 people have recovered with 5,025 fatalities. The number of recoveries over the past 24 hours again surpassed the number of infections with the total of 1,323.

Flu shots

Over 1 mln people in Moscow have already been inoculated against the flu.

"To date, over 1 mln Moscow residents got vaccinated [against the flu], this is a huge number," the Mayor said.

He noted that the Moscow residents are getting vaccinated actively against the flu.

"We are estimating that this year about 6 mln people will get inoculated. This, of course, will decrease the wave of the seasonal flu and won’t result in the flu epidemic which may complicate the COVID situation," the Mayor added.