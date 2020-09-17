Russia offers COVID-19 vaccine without political conditions, says envoy

MOSCOW, September 18. /ТАСС/. Russia offers to other countries the vaccine against the coronavirus without preferring some states over others, nor linking the distribution of the preparation with political issues, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel.

"The Russian side, offering this vaccine [against the coronavirus], does it completely openly, without any preferences or limitations by country and without any political or economic tie-ins," he said.

"There is no developed market [of coronavirus vaccines] yet. However, we are observing already an unhealthy clamor [around the Russian vaccine]. There is one step from this clamor to attempts to implement certain geopolitical issues. I hope this won’t happen," the diplomat added.

According to the WHO, right now there are about 170 projects working on the development of the coronavirus vaccine worldwide. On August 11, Russia became the first worldwide to register the vaccine against the coronavirus which was named Sputnik V. The preparation was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry. It is based on a known platform previously used for other vaccines. The Healthcare Ministry noted that the experience of use of similar preparations shows that they are capable of providing a lengthy immunity of up to two years.