Another 1,223 patients recover from COVID-19 in Moscow

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Moscow’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 1,223 in the past 24 hours reaching 232,706, Deputy Mayor for Social Development Issues Anastasia Rakova said on Wednesday.

"The number of recoveries in Moscow continues to grow. Another 1,223 patients recovered after treatment in the past 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered from the disease has climbed to 232,706," she said.

According to Rakova, patients who need to remain under medical supervision receive the necessary recommendations before leaving the hospital.

Those who recover from the disease are offered to become blood plasma donors. People aged between 18 and 55 who have recovered from COVID-19 can become blood plasma donors, provided they don’t have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.